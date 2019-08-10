Pembroke Pines Police officer hospitalized following collision

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A Pembroke Pines Police officer driving a motorcycle was transported to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle.

Police said the collision occurred along the 1400 block of Sheridan Street, around 7 a.m., Saturday.

Rescue crews transported the officer to Memorial Hospital in unknown condition.

Meanwhile, the other driver was not injured.

Westbound lanes of Sheridan Street have temporarily been shut down at Northwest 136th Avenue while police investigate.

Motorists are advised to seek an alternate route.

