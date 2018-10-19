Pembroke Pines Police: Man drowns disabled dog during domestic dispute

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. (AP) — Police in Florida say a disabled Chihuahua drowned when a man tossed it into a backyard swimming pool while fighting with his pregnant ex-wife.

Pembroke Pines police say 40-year-old Juan Manuel Gonzalez grabbed the woman by the face, cutting her lip during a dispute on Thursday night.

A police report quotes Gonzalez as saying “you can’t swim but you’re going to learn tonight,” just before throwing the dog in the pool. The woman told officers she could hear the dog crying before drowning.

Police say Gonzalez denied hurting his ex-wife but admitted throwing the dog in the pool.

Police named Gonzalez the “primary” aggressor in the dispute. He’s facing domestic violence and animal cruelty charges. It’s not known whether he has a lawyer.

