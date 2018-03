PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have located a missing 10-year-old Pembroke Pines boy, Tuesday night.

According to Pembroke Pines Police, Dorian Hall El was located and is safe.

The child was reported missing after 2 p.m.

Missing Juvenile has been located safe and sound. Thank you to our media partners, law enforcement partners and the community for their assistance. — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) March 14, 2018

