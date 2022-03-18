PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Pembroke Pines Police located an endangered missing juvenile.

Yvens Cineus, 11, was reported missing Thursday.

He was last seen near the Miramar Isles Apartments along the 6600 block of Southwest 18th Street, at around 3 p.m.

According to police, Cineus “walked away from his apartment seemingly to play.”

He was located on Friday morning.

UPDATE: Officers have located Yvens Cineus; he is safe & in good health. https://t.co/QRXZ49ftAx — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) March 18, 2022

Police said he is safe and in good health.

