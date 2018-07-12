Pembroke Pines Police grant elderly veteran’s wish to use night-vision equipment before he goes blind

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Stanley Gold knows his days of being able to properly see are numbered.

The 88-year-old Korean War veteran is already 75 percent blind, and wanted to experience what it’s like to use night-vision equipment before he completely loses his eyesight.

Gold reached out to Pembroke Pines Police, asking if he could be allowed to use their night-vision goggles.

88-year old Navy Veteran Stanley Gold, who is 75% blind, reached out to our officers & asked if he could try their night vision equipment before he lost his vision completely. Last night members of our PPPD SWAT met with Mr. Gold to make his dream a reality. pic.twitter.com/gpsDKAqICC — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) July 12, 2018

Officers from the department’s SWAT team packed up their gear and visited Gold Wednesday night to make his dream come true.

After letting him tinker with the goggles and taking some pictures with his family, officers had to get back to work.

But before they left, Gold gave them each a Klondike bar as a gesture of thanks for their kindness.

