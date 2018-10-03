Pembroke Pines Police arrest mother months after toddler dies in hot car

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Pembroke Pines Police have arrested a mother nearly three months after her toddler died after he was left inside her car while she went to work.

Officers took Emily Bird, 34, into custody Wednesday on a first-degree felony charge of aggravated manslaughter of a child.

Bird’s 17-month-old son Eli was found unresponsive inside the vehicle parked at South Broward Community Health Services in Pembroke Pines on July 13.

Eli was found unresponsive inside the sweltering car around 5 p.m. Temperatures in the car reached over 100 degrees.

Fire rescue crews performed CPR on the toddler, but they were unable to resuscitate him.

Police said Bird drove to the medical facility for work and left him unattended in the vehicle for about nine hours.

According to investigators, Bird drove the car to the daycare to pick up her child before realizing what had happened.

She told officers she was under a lot of stress and forgot her son was inside the vehicle.

