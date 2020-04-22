Pembroke Pines PD seeks help in finding 2 suspects who stole golf cart

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Pembroke Pines Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two men accused of stealing a golf cart.

According to police, the two subjects stole a golf cart near Broward College’s South Campus, in the area of 7400 Pines Blvd., on March 12.

Days later, authorities were able to recover the golf cart and deemed it sustained $3,000 worth of damages.

Broward College officials said the golf cart belongs to Broward County and not to the college.

NEED TO IDENTIFY: Do you recognize these two suspects who stole a golf cart from @BCSouthCampus (area of 7400 Pines Boulevard) on 3/12/2020? It was later recovered with $3000 worth of damage. Please contact the PPPD at 954-431-2200 with any information.

(Case # 2020-018118) pic.twitter.com/Lrmg8st7uS — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) April 22, 2020

If you have any information on this theft, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

