Pembroke Pines PD seeks help in finding 2 suspects who stole golf cart from college campus

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Pembroke Pines Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two men accused of stealing a golf cart.

According to police, the two subjects stole a golf cart from Broward College – South Campus in the area of 7400 Pines Boulevard, March 12.

Days later, authorities were able to recover the golf cart and deemed it suffered $3,000 worth of damages.

NEED TO IDENTIFY: Do you recognize these two suspects who stole a golf cart from @BCSouthCampus (area of 7400 Pines Boulevard) on 3/12/2020? It was later recovered with $3000 worth of damage. Please contact the PPPD at 954-431-2200 with any information.

(Case # 2020-018118) pic.twitter.com/Lrmg8st7uS — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) April 22, 2020

If you have any information on this theft, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.