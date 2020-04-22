Pembroke Pines PD seeks help in finding 2 suspects who stole golf cart from college campus

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Pembroke Pines Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two men accused of stealing a golf cart.
According to police, the two subjects stole a golf cart from Broward College – South Campus in the area of 7400 Pines Boulevard, March 12.
Days later, authorities were able to recover the golf cart and deemed it suffered $3,000 worth of damages.
If you have any information on this theft, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.
Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.