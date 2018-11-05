Pembroke Pines officer plays piano for distraught woman

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A Pembroke Pines Police officer played the piano for a distraught woman who called 911 to get help for her parents.
According to police, the officer was responding to a medical call involving an elderly couple when he noticed the family had a piano.
To cheer up the couple’s daughter who was distraught at the time, he decided to play some tunes for her while Pembroke Pines Fire Rescue attended to her parents.
___
Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.