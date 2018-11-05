Pembroke Pines officer plays piano for distraught woman

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A Pembroke Pines Police officer played the piano for a distraught woman who called 911 to get help for her parents.

According to police, the officer was responding to a medical call involving an elderly couple when he noticed the family had a piano.

To cheer up the couple’s daughter who was distraught at the time, he decided to play some tunes for her while Pembroke Pines Fire Rescue attended to her parents.

While responding to a medical call involving an elderly couple, Officer Hernandez noticed that the family owned a piano. To cheer up the couple’s daughter who was distraught at the time, he decided to play some tunes for her while PPFD attended to her parents. 🎼 pic.twitter.com/TG5oAg6Uwk — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) November 4, 2018

___

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.