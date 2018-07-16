Pembroke Pines officer loses control, drives off roadway in West Miami-Dade

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Pembroke Pines officer lost control of her cruiser and drove into a grassy area off of Mile Marker 25 of Krome Avenue in West Miami-Dade.

According to a Pembroke Pines Police spokesperson, one of their officers was driving southbound along Krome Avenue when she lost control, hit the Mile Marker 25 post and then hit a ditch off of the roadway.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and Florida Highway Patrol responded to the scene, Monday afternoon.

The officer was treated on the scene. She appears to be OK.

Fire rescue has since cleared the scene. No traffic was affected by this incident.

Officials are now investigating.

