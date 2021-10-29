PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Pembroke Pines Police said they have located a mother and child who had been missing for a month.

Investigators said 27-year-old Julissa Rivera and her 1-year-old daughter, Jalayha Davis, were last seen Sept. 30 at their home in East Pembroke Pines.

Police said Rivera is known to frequent the Pembroke Pines area and Miami. She also has relatives in New York.

Officers said both mother and daughter were considered endangered.

Friday night, police confirmed they’ve found Rovera and Davis, adding that mother and daughter and safe and in good health.

