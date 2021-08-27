FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Pembroke Pines martial arts instructor accused of secretly videotaping women inside of a restroom appeared before a judge on Friday.

Robert Franco, 64, now faces a total of 10 voyeurism charges.

He surrendered himself to authorities on Thursday.

Franco was first charged in July when a teenage student at his Taekwondo academy noticed two hidden cameras inside of the academy’s restroom.

She called her father, who then called 911 to report the cameras.

Pembroke Pines Police have since identified four victims between the ages of 3 and 5 years old.

His bond has been set at $175,000. If he posts bond, he will be confined to house arrest and has been ordered to not have contact with any children, including his own.

Detectives are still trying to identify additional victims.

