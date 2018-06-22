Pembroke Pines marching band to perform in DC’s National Independence Day Parade

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Somerset Academy’s marching band in Pembroke Pines will take their talents to Washington, D.C. for a capital celebration on the Fourth of July.

The members of the Pembroke Pines’ charter school band said they’re excited to show off all their hard work.

They were chosen as the only marching band in Florida to represent the state in the National Independence Day Parade on July 4.

“It means everything,” said soon-to-be junior, Alejandro Suarez. “This is an opportunity to represent Florida.”

The 80-member Panther Band, made up of middle school and high school students, marched around campus for one of their final run-throughs before the big day.

“Just an incredible feeling because we really worked so hard,” said graduating senior Camille Dumit.

The band has racked up some pretty impressive qualifications that earned them their spot in the parade.

“We received a letter saying that the City of Pembroke Pines mayor had nominated us to participate in this parade,” said marching band director Tatiana Ortega, “and not only nominated us, but we were chosen due to all the excellence and the accolades over the years.”

They were state finalists over the last five years, and the band holds a 2013 Florida Marching Band Competition State Championship title.

The students said it’s an honor to be a part of celebrating the nation’s history in the capital and spend their week taking in the historic landmarks and museums.

“Everyone deserves this experience,” Dumit said. “I’m really glad that we were able to do this because we don’t have the best circumstances in the school. We don’t have as much money or resources like other schools, so I think it’s amazing that they’re giving a chance to everyone.”

The students raised the nearly $100,000 to make this dream a reality.

If you’d like to donate to the band, click here.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.