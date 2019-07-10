Pembroke Pines man bitten by venomous snake hiding outside of home

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A man is recovering after being bitten by a venomous snake outside of his Pembroke Pines home.

Pembroke Pines Police officers responded to the home in the Cobblestone Community, located in the area of Southwest 146th Terrace and 10th Street, on July 4.

The man was bitten by a water moccasin and transported to the hospital.

He was administered antivenom and is said to be in good condition.

Officers who responded to the scene all worked together to catch the snake.

They took a picture of the reptile to show rescue crews so that the proper antivenom could be administered to the victim.

Officials said the snake was released into an isolated area in the wetlands.

Authorities are advising residents to be cautious during April through October, when snake bites occur more frequently.

