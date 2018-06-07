Pembroke Pines home riddled with bullets in overnight shooting

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Several bullets struck an occupied house in Pembroke Pines, Thursday morning.

According to Pembroke Pines Police, officers responded to a call regarding gunfire in the area of the 7700 block of Northwest Fifth Street, just before 1 a.m. Investigators soon discovered that several bullets were fired at the home during a drive-by shooting.

Bombarded with Bullets: A Pembroke Pines home gets shot up in the middle of the night in a possible drive by shooting. No one was hurt. Shooter, or shooters, not caught yet. If you have info, call Broward Crime Stoppers: (954) 493-TIPS @wsvn pic.twitter.com/M6bE7ksGla — Andrew Dymburt (@DymburtNews) June 7, 2018

At the time of the shooting, police said the home was occupied. However, no one sustained any injuries.

“I was sleeping, and I heard — it was 12:30 a.m., almost 1 o’clock in the morning — a car, and I heard what sounded like fireworks,” said a woman who was in the home. “It was maybe like three or four — like pop, pop, pop. I thought it was just kids with fireworks and a car just ran really fast, and we just went to sleep.”

Police believe the subject or subjects fled the area in a vehicle.

The investigation into who opened fired on the home continues.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

