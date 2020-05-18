Pembroke Pines firehouse honors fallen firefighter

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Colleagues in Pembroke Pines paid tribute to a firefighter who lost his life.

Officials said Kevin Mehaffey died Friday after being involved in a bad car crash in Deerfield Beach.

He was a driver engineer with the department for five years.

Fellow colleagues honored the 31-year-old by displaying his boots in front of firehouse 99 in the city.

Flags outside the station were displayed at half staff.

