Pembroke Pines Fire Rescue extinguishes house fire near North Perry Airport

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters worked to put out a house fire in Pembroke Pines.

Pembroke Pines Fire Rescue were spotted at the scene near Southwest 11th Street and Southwest 36th Avenue shortly after 6 a.m., Monday.

7SkyForce HD hovered over the scene where multiple fire trucks could be seen lined up on the street just east of North Perry Airport.

Officials said the fire was caused by an electrical spark.

Everyone inside the home were safely evacuated. No injuries were reported.

The fire was quickly contained as it took place only two blocks from the fire station.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.