Pembroke Pines couple targeted in home invasion shares ordeal

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A Pembroke Pines couple became the victims of a sudden and alarming attack when two robbers barged into their home and tied them up at gunpoint.

Surveillance video captured the brazen home invasion that, police said, took place Wednesday just before 4:30 a.m.

“I was dead asleep, and I woke up with a pistol in my face,” said the male resident, who asked not to be identified or show his face on camera.

The footage shows one of the perpetrators grabbing the woman and taking her to the floor. Seconds later, the other subject is seen pointing a gun at the male resident.

“They tied us up. They got zip ties, duct tape. They duct-taped our mouth, everything like that,” said the male resident.

The couple said the robbers demanded cash.

“He tells [the robbers] that he deposited it, and they look at me, and I told them the same thing, and then they told me that he was gonna die,” said the female resident, who also asked not to be identified.

“It was a setup, for sure, because they knew I had money,” said the male resident. “They’re asking, ‘Where’s the money? Where’s the money?’ And I had deposited it.”

When he told the robbers he didn’t have the money, he said the duo went for his jewelry.

“They started taking all my jewelry off,” said the male resident. “It was about $150,000, $200,000 worth of jewelry.”

The struggle lasted several minutes, leaving the man who lives in the home pretty banged up.

“While I was fighting with these guys, something happened with my finger, tip of my finger completely broken off,” he said. “I have to get plastic surgery.”

Now the couple is hoping someone out there can help them get justice.

“Anyone find my jewelry, I will give you a watch. I don’t care,” said the male homeowner. “There is a big reward. Just find my stuff.”

If you have any information on this crime, call the Pembroke Pines Police Department at 954-431-2200. You may also Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

