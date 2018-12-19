Pembroke Pines community mourns teen killed in bicycle crash

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida community is mourning the loss of a 14-year-old boy who was killed in a bicycle crash.

7News cameras captured loved ones on Tuesday night as they stood in front of a growing memorial in Pembroke Pines near the site where Bora Duz lost his life.

“We just celebrated his 14th birthday last Saturday at his home,” said family friend Melvin Smith. “He had a pool party.”

According to Pembroke Pines Police, the teen was found on the side of the road, along the 1800 block of Northwest 196th Avenue, just north of Taft Street, Monday night.

Good Samaritans who spotted Duz stopped to render aid to the Silver Trail Middle School eighth-grader.

“They were able to get his first name. I remember hearing them say Bora,” said witness Megan Carril. “He was talking when they took him.”

The boy was rushed to Memorial Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators were back on the scene the next day. It was believed at first that Duz was struck by a driver who fled from the scene, but they said no vehicle was involved.

The medical examiner told 7News the teen severed an artery and bled to death after he fell off his bike.

People who stopped to help the boy said were devastated to learn Duz did not survive.

“We were all just focused on keeping him calm,” said Carril.

Duz’s friends said he loved riding his bicycle and playing video games.

“We met in third grade. He came from Turkey,” said family friend Devion Smith. “He was a good kid.”

It was an unthinkable loss for those who knew and loved him.

“We were good friends all these years and to find out that he died yesterday, unexpectedly, it’s hurting me so bad,” said Smith.

Investigators believe this was an accident. This case is still under investigation.

