Pembroke Pines Charter High School evacuated after police respond to threats

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Pembroke Pines Charter High School has been evacuated as police investigate threats made to the school.

Pembroke Pines Police responded to the school, located in the area of Sheridan Street and Southwest 172nd Avenue, on Thursday morning.

Our Threat Assessment Team is on scene at Charter High (17189 Sheridan) ref a preliminary investigation into threats being made against the school. There are no active safety concerns to the students/staff at this time. The school is being temporarily evacuated as a precaution. pic.twitter.com/NkGLAT1eA9 — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) August 15, 2019

Officials said the threat was sent to students through AirDrop.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where dozens of students could be seen outside of the school near the baseball and football fields.

The threats come a day after school started in Broward County.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.