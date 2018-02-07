Pembroke Pines car thieves remain at large

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Thieves in Pembroke Pines stole a vehicle, police said, from a BMW dealership.

According to police, four subjects jumped the fence at the dealership, near Sheridan Street and Southwest 148th Avenue, Wednesday morning.

The thieves got into a car and rammed it through the fence before fleeing the scene.

One of the four subjects have been caught by police. However, the car has yet to be found.

If you have any information on these thieves, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

