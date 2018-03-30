PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A grateful South Florida man reunited with the police officer who came to his aid after his car became engulfed in flames.

Even though he was off-duty, Pembroke Pines Police Officer Luis Bermudez jumped into action, Monday, to rescue Fequiere Pierre.

It was a much calmer scene Friday at a LongHorn Steakhouse in Pembroke Pines, where Pierre works.

The employee posed for photos with the officer at the restaurant. They both smiled for the camera, far removed from the tense rescue that unfolded earlier in the week.

Pierre said his vehicle experienced mechanical problems with his battery, causing his engine to catch fire near Pines Boulevard and Hiatus Road.

The flames caused his vehicle to automatically lock, something the vehicle is programmed to do in the event of a malfunction.

Pierre said Bermudez pulled over after spotting his car. “The police officer was by quickly, fast, and he said, ‘Get out of the car. You have to get out,'” said Pierre. “I said, ‘I can’t get out. Everything is locked.'”

Before the entire vehicle burst into flames, Bermudez used a hammer to break the window, injuring himself in the process. He then pulled Pierre to safety.

“He breaks the window, and after he breaks the window and I grab him, he pulls me out,” said Pierre.

Bermudez was transported to an area hospital for treatment, but Pierre was unharmed.

Julian Giraldo, Pierre’s manager, said Pierre was on his way to work before his car caught fire.

“So I call him and say, ‘Hey, Pierre. I’m running like a couple minutes behind. I hope you’re going to be at the restaurant at 7,'” said Giraldo. “[He said], ‘Unfortunately I can’t. Something’s going on with my car. I’m on fire and everything.'”

LongHorn Steakhouse extended an invitation to Bermudez to reunite with Pierre. “From LongHorn, we want to say thank you to the Pembroke Pines Police for all these things they do for one of our team members,” said Giraldo.

The steakhouse also invited members of Bermudez’s extended police family.

Bermudez and Pierre are now forever linked, not only over a heroic gesture, but over a nice, hot plate of food.

“Pembroke Pines, they save my life,” said Pierre.

Pembroke Pines Police also tweeted that they are thankful for the continued support of community partners.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.