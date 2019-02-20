Pembroke Park liquor store employee caught on camera raiding cash register

PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Surveillance cameras were rolling when the employee of a Pembroke Park liquor store took money from the cash register.

Broward Sheriff’s Office investigators said the theft happened at 24-Hour Liquor along the 3900 block of Pembroke Road, around 3:30 p.m., Sunday.

“It’s very sad because we’re all trying to make a living. We’re all trying to survive,” said one of the store’s employees, who did not want to be identified. “I’ve been working seven years in retail, and I have never seen nothing like this in my life.”

Video footage showed the man opening the register and grabbing stacks of cash before leaving the store.

“I’m still blown away by it,” said the employee. “Someone on the inside, and stuff usually happens at night, but this was during the day.”

The theft happened just before a shift change. When the next scheduled employee reported for work at the store, they found it unattended and locked.

Once a supervisor showed up to unlock the door, they discovered the register had been cleaned out.

“I said, ‘Hey, there’s no money in here,'” the anonymous employee said.

The now former employee could be seen in the video fidgeting and looking around the store by the register right before the theft.

The footage then showed the man grabbing and scanning a pack of gummies. He could be seen in the video taking out his wallet as if he was about to pay for the pack.

The man instead popped open the register and promptly proceeded to take cash and a couple bottles of Hennessy.

The video showed the former employee putting the bottles and money inside his backpack before leaving the store.

“Not even a customer. This was one of our guys. It’s incredible. You never know who you can trust, you know?” said the anonymous employee.

If you have any information on this theft, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

