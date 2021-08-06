NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A peloton of bicyclists rode through parts of Northwest Miami-Dade in honor of a fellow bicyclist who was struck during a hit-and-run.

The group, called Break the Cycle, gathered Friday to honor 29-year-old Anthony Johnson, who was hospitalized last weekend.

“My son would be here,” Tanya Johnson, his mother, said. “This is a ride that they are going to be honoring my baby.”

According to Miami-Dade Police, Johnson was allegedly struck by Jean Rene, who, they said, drove his SUV into a group of 80 bicyclists taking part in a summer program for children. The hit-and-run happened on Northwest 27th Avenue and 106th Street.

A security camera from a nearby car dealership captured the immediate aftermath of the hit-and-run. In the video, a black SUV could be seen speeding away from the area.

Darryl Thomas was among the group of bicyclists that witnessed the impact.

“I saw the vehicle strike the back of Anthony’s tire,” Thomas said. “His tire exploded. Anthony was on top of his hood as the car was accelerating. When he accelerated more, Anthony flew up in the air, like 15, 20 feet.”

Thomas added the impact left Johnson with severe injuries to his head and the left side of his body. His bicycle was left mangled at the site of the impact.

“We had two nurses that were riding with us, so immediately, they started triage on him,” Thomas said.

The 29-year-old was then airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he spent days recovering from his injuries.

“It’s a very difficult recovery process,” Tanya said.

Police later arrested Rene, who they said attempted to fight officers while they took them into custody.

Rene appeared in court Monday morning, and witnesses called into the hearing to tell the court the impact the crash has left on the children who saw it.

“Now, we have children who have not been able to sleep,” a woman said. “Children who have been crying hysterically. Children who are extremely traumatized.”

Johnson has been discharged from the hospital and continues to recover from his injuries at home.

His mother said Johnson does not want his accident to leave his fellow bicyclists fearful of riding, but instead, to motivate them to keep going.

“Every day, I have to get up,” Tanya said. “Me and his girlfriend, we get up, and we have to clean his wounds, but he’s standing there, and he’s handling it. I’m telling you he is a trouper. He is a trouper, and he’s very strong.”

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava also attended the event to show her support.

Rene, meanwhile, remains jailed on $85,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.