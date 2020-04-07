Pelican Harbor Seabird Station releases rehabilitated pelican back into wild

MIAMI (WSVN) - The staff at Pelican Harbor Seabird Station in Miami has released one of the pelicans they have been nursing back to health.

The brown pelican was set free on Monday after being cared for at the station for over a month.

Staff said the pelican came to them very weak, but is now doing well.

The Pelican Harbor Seabird Station remains open to staff who are caring for dozens of animals amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Despite everything that’s going on, we’re still open every day treating animals,” said Sarah Curry, Pelican Harbor Seabird Station. “We actually have 67 animals in care right now, and so we’re about 450 in care for 2020 in general.”

The latest pelican to be released has brought the total amount of pelicans they have helped to 9,000 during their 40 years in operation.

The Seabird Station is not currently open to members of the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but they are offering a free coloring book on their website.

