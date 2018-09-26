Peeping Tom arrested in North Miami Beach

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man accused of being a Peeping Tom in North Miami Beach.

Fernando Antonio Irizarry was arrested after police say a teen caught him looking through her window as she was getting dressed in her bedroom.

According to police, the 41-year-old was trespassing, as the residence is fenced and no one has permission to be inside of the fenced property.

A “Be On The Lookout” alert was issued, and shortly after police caught up with the suspect along Northeast 177th Street and 20th Avenue.

Irizarry was transported to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center. However, he has since bonded out of jail.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.