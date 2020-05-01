Pedestrian transported after being struck in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Paramedics responded to the scene along Northwest 79th Street and Ninth Avenue, early Friday morning.

The victim was treated along the sidewalk.

The pedestrian appeared to be awake while paramedics placed them on a stretcher and transported them to a local hospital.

