Pedestrian transported after being struck in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A pedestrian has been transported to the hospital after being struck in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene in the area of 64th Street and Northwest 27th Avenue shortly after 7 a.m., Wednesday.

The pedestrian was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital as a trauma alert in unknown condition.

The driver remained on the scene.

Please check back on WSVN.com for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.