Pedestrian transported after being struck by vehicle in West Miami-Dade

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A pedestrian has been transported to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle in West Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene along Northwest 79th Avenue and West Flagler Street at around 12 p.m., Tuesday.

Rescue officials said the victim was stuck underneath the vehicle before being transported to the hospital in unknown condition.

MDPD is currently blocking off traffic at the intersection.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area due to heavy traffic delays.

