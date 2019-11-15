Pedestrian transported after being struck by car in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A man has been transported to the hospital after he was struck by a car in Miami.

The incident occurred along Northwest Seventh Avenue just after 8:30 a.m., Friday.

The 25-year-old victim was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center with serious head injuries.

We’re currently on scene investigating a crash where a pedestrian was struck. NW 7 Ave from NW 7 – 10 Street has been shutdown. Seek alternate route. pic.twitter.com/Py1w8G2Dwk — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) November 15, 2019

According to authorities the driver who struck the pedestrian remained on scene.

Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes due to road closures as police investigate.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.