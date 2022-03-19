MIAMI (WSVN) - One person was transported to the hospital after a hit-and-run took place in Miami.

One pedestrian was struck, and a suspect vehicle with no clear description fled from the area.

The crash happened in the 1100 block of North Miami Avenue Saturday morning.

The pedestrian suffered minor injuries.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue transported the victim to Jackson Memorial Hospital in stable condition.

