Pedestrian struck, pinned under Brightline train in Wilton Manors

WILTON MANORS, FLA. (WSVN) - - A Brightline train has once again struck a pedestrian, pinning the subject underneath in Wilton Manors.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue units are on the scene near Northeast 12th Avenue and 24th Street, Thursday evening.

According to fire rescue crews, they are currently working to get that victim out from under the train.

