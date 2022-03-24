WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed in West Miami-Dade.

The incident happened near Northwest 36th Street and Northwest 72nd Avenue, early Thursday morning.

Police said the pedestrian was crossing the road when they were struck by a pick-up truck.

The driver remained on the scene after the accident.

Officials said speed was not a factor.

