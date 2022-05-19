LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A pedestrian was killed after being struck in Lauderhill.

The incident happened in the southbound lanes of State Road 7, just after 11 p.m., Wednesday.

Police said a vehicle was heading southbound along State Road 7 when the pedestrian was struck.

The pedestrian was thrown into oncoming northbound traffic and hit by another vehicle.

The victim died on the scene.

