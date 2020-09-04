Pedestrian struck, killed in hit-and-run near Fort Lauderdale; driver at large

NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN) – A pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle near Fort Lauderdale.

The hit-and-run happened along State Road 7 and Davie Boulevard just before 5 a.m., Friday.

7SkyForce HD hovered over the scene where the body of the victim could be seen covered with a yellow tarp.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies could be seen investigating and eventually clearing the scene.

The vehicle involved in the crash, a gray Honda Civic, was found in a neighborhood less than a mile away, near Long Island Avenue and Southwest Sixth Street.

The vehicle had significant damage to its front, as well as its windshield.

Violet Morgan’s niece was taking out the trash when she saw the unfamiliar car in her driveway.

“That’s when she saw this strange car in the driveway, so I guess she looked, and she saw that it was a car that seemed like it was in an accident, so that’s when she came back inside and woke us up,” said Morgan.

The driver abandoned that vehicle in Morgan’s driveway.

“To see a car like that in our driveway, you understand me, woke up in the morning to something that was an unpleasant sight,” said Morgan.

“I saw it on the news there was an accident out there on 441, then I came out here, and I saw this,” said Carlos Sepulveda who lives nearby.

Fort Lauderdale Police as well as BSO quickly linked the abandoned vehicle to the crime scene.

Investigators are now tracking down the driver.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

It remains unclear if any arrests have been made.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

