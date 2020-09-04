Pedestrian struck, killed in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle in Fort Lauderdale.

The incident happened along State Road 7 and Davie Boulevard just before 9 a.m., Friday.

7SkyForce HD hovered over the scene where the body of the victim could be seen covered with a yellow tarp.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies could be seen investigating and eventually clearing the scene.

The vehicle involved in the crash, a Honda sedan, was found in a neighborhood less than a mile away near Long Island Avenue and Southwest Sixth Street.

The vehicle had significant damage to its front, as well as its windshield.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

It remains unclear if any arrests have been made.

