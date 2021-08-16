OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A pedestrian has died after being struck by a Tri-Rail train in Oakland Park.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the scene near Powerline Road and West Prospect Road, at approximately 8:45 a.m., Monday.

7SkyForce hovered over the scene where a body could be seen covered by a yellow tarp next to the train tracks.

The roads remain shut down as deputies investigate.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.