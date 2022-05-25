POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - One person has died following a train crash in Pompano Beach.

The crash happened near First Street and South Dixie Highway, just after 3 a.m., Wednesday.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies said the train struck and killed a pedestrian.

Traffic has been blocked off along Atlantic Boulevard and Dixie Highway.

Those who frequent the area are advised to seek alternative routes until the scene has cleared.

