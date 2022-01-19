DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A pedestrian was struck and killed by a train in Deerfield Beach.

The incident happened along Dixie Highway near Southwest Fourth Street, early Wednesday morning.

The deceased body could been seen covered with yellow tarp near the tracks.

The tracks have been taped off while police investigate.

The eastbound and westbound lanes of Southwest Fourth Street have been closed to traffic.

Those who frequent travel by train are advised to check with them to ensure trips are going as planned.

