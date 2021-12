NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A pedestrian was struck and killed by a Brightline train in North Miami Beach.

The pedestrian walking on the tracks was struck by the train in the area of Northeast 163rd Street and Biscayne Boulevard, Tuesday morning.

7News cameras captured detectives covering the victim’s body with a yellow tarp.

Police continue to investigate.

