Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman was rushed to the hospital after she was struck by a vehicle in Miami Gardens.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said the woman was walking along Northwest 183rd Street and 22nd Avenue, Tuesday morning.

Crews transported the victim by air rescue in unknown condition to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.

Officials said the driver remained on the scene.

