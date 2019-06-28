Pedestrian struck by train in Deerfield Beach

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A pedestrian has been transported to the hospital after being hit by a train in Deerfield Beach.

Broward Sheriff’s Office Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene along Southwest 10th Street and South Dixie Highway just before 1 p.m., Friday.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where BSO deputies could be seen near the stopped train.

The victim was transported to Broward Health North as a trauma patient.

