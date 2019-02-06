Pedestrian struck by SUV in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by an SUV in Pembroke Pines.

Pembroke Pines Police said the crash occurred along the westbound lanes of Pines Boulevard near Hiatus Road, Wednesday morning.

7SkyForce HD hovered above the scene where a silver SUV could be seen with damage to the front of the vehicle.

Officials urged drivers to avoid the area as westbound traffic is blocked near the scene.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.