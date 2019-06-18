Pedestrian struck by hit-and-run taxi cab driver in NE Miami-Dade

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a hit-and-run driver behind the wheel of a taxi cab in Northeast Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police responded to the scene along Northeast 155th Street and West Dixie Highway at approximately 3:30 a.m., Tuesday.

Officials said the yellow Ford Crown Victoria taxi fled the scene without stopping to render aid to the victim.

Miami-Dade Fire rescue crews transported the victim was transported to a local hospital in serious condition.

Police believe the cab may have front end damage, front windshield damage and a missing rear view mirror.

If you have any information on this driver or cab’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

