Pedestrian struck by hit-and-run driver in NE Miami-Dade

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a hit-and-run driver in Northeast Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police responded to the scene along Northeast 155th Street and West Dixie Highway just before 6 a.m., Tuesday.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where roads could be seen blocked off while police investigate.

The victim was transported to a local hospital in unknown condition.

