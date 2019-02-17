MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are searching for the driver responsible for a hit-and-run crash in Miami that sent one man to the hospital.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash near Northwest 13th Avenue and 61st Street, Sunday afternoon.

Officials said the driver struck the victim in the street and fled.

Paramedics transported the pedestrian to Jackson Memorial Hospital with minor injuries. He is listed in stable condition.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

