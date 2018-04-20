Pedestrian struck by cement truck in NW Miami-Dade

NORTH MIAMI-DADE, Fla. (WSVN) — A pedestrian was struck by a cement truck in Northwest Miami-Dade, causing officials to rope off the area to investigate.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue responded to the scene in the area of North Miami Avenue and 119th Street, Friday afternoon.

According to Miami-Dade Police, a truck hit a pedestrian just before 5 p.m.

A yellow tarp could be seen near a sidewalk.

Police have shot down the intersection in all directions, No vehicles are being allowed through as of 5:30 p.m.

It is best to avoid the area as authorities continue to investigate.

