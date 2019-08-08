Pedestrian struck by car in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - One person has been transported to the hospital after being hit by a car in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene along Northeast 36th Street and North Federal Highway just after 2 p.m., Thursday.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where crime scene tape could be seen around four cars near a bus stop.

An upside down bicycle could also be seen behind a bench.

The victim was transported to the hospital in unknown condition.

The northbound lanes of North Federal Highway at Northeast 26th Street have been shut down.

Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes while police investigate.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

