Pedestrian struck and killed in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed in Northwest Miami-Dade.

It happened right before 6 a.m., Tuesday, along Northwest 127th Street and 27th Avenue.

7Skyforce flew over the scene as mourners gathered at the intersection where it occurred.

The windshield of the car could be seen shattered on the drivers side, as well as a big dent on the hood of the car.

The victim, whose identity has not yet been released, was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver remained on the scene.

Northwest 27th Avenue has been shut down north and southbound between 24th and 27th Street as the investigation is ongoing.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.