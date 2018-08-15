Pedestrian struck and killed along Hollywood Boulevard

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed in Hollywood, early Wednesday morning.

As a result, Hollywood Boulevard is shut down in both directions between 46th and 52nd Avenue.

7Skyforce flew over the scene, where a body could be seen covered by a white tarp. Police have not yet released the victim’s identity.

The vehicle involved remained on the scene.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.